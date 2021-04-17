Bonk Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00068716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00022851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.87 or 0.00731908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00086235 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00033143 BTC.

About Bonk

BONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

