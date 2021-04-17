BOOM (BOOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. BOOM has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $374,823.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOOM has traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00068716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00022851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.87 or 0.00731908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00086235 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00033143 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,404,717 coins and its circulating supply is 781,373,984 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

