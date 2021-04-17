BoutsPro Hits One Day Volume of $127,438.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 113% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $495,324.64 and approximately $127,438.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded up 291% against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00068264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00022714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.24 or 0.00715797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00086475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001645 BTC.

BoutsPro Coin Profile

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

