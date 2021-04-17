BOX Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $48.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00015864 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.94 or 0.00490427 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001933 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.