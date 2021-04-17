Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Reaches $2.50 on Top Exchanges

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for $2.50 or 0.00004033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $60.39 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00069865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00303359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.69 or 0.00740840 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,482.82 or 0.99301552 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.72 or 0.00829719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

