Bridge Oracle Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and $89.36 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00067805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00291795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.20 or 0.00732363 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,541.95 or 0.99451393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.87 or 0.00828796 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

