Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Brunswick worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brunswick by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 39,353 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

NYSE:BC opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $34.09 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.