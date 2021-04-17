BTC Lite Price Tops $0.0037 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. One BTC Lite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $69,086.98 and $1.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00067373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00023005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.00726174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00087020 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00033346 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.