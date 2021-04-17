CaixaPay Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00069754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.86 or 0.00305387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.95 or 0.00735641 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,511.36 or 0.99462713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.34 or 0.00830064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

