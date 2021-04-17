Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) in the last few weeks:

4/15/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $390.00.

4/9/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $510.00 to $516.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $515.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $490.00.

3/29/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $401.00 to $418.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $480.00 to $510.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $486.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $401.00 to $418.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $490.00 to $560.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $485.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $509.00 to $587.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $505.00 to $585.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $370.23. The company had a trading volume of 25,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $211.43 and a 12 month high of $390.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

