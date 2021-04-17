Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 570,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 977,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cango by 30.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000.

Get Cango alerts:

CANG stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Cango has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Cango’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cango from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.