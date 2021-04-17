Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.46. 7,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,433. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.68 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $229,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,883,409.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $225,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,306 shares in the company, valued at $33,667,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,256 shares of company stock worth $6,503,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after acquiring an additional 745,762 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,047,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,432,000 after buying an additional 217,587 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 194,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,835,000 after buying an additional 127,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $13,560,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

