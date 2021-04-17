Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CZMWY shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

CZMWY stock remained flat at $$172.25 during midday trading on Friday. 152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $90.65 and a 1 year high of $172.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.42.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

