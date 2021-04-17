Carry Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $203.67 million and $40.51 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00015310 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00041173 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

