Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 194,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $878,514,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.08 and a 200 day moving average of $190.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

