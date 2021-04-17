Celo (CELO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $19.92 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for $4.32 or 0.00006974 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $884.19 million and $19.92 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

