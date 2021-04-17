Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 21,384 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,683,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $130,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,784. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.54. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.94.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

