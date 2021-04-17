Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 358.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,060,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,863,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,741,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,016.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,498,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PKW stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $87.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,205. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $49.64 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.