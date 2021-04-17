Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 9,748 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the period. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,362,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,811,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Renasant Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $361,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ILTB traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $70.46. 36,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,527. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.16 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.44.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.