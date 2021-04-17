Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.86. 2,203,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,738. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $38.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.