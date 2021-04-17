Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,560,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,944,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 587.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,084,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,901,000 after acquiring an additional 926,775 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.29. 1,980,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,521. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

