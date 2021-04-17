Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 3.5% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,602,000 after buying an additional 1,524,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,176,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,364,000 after buying an additional 248,345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after buying an additional 429,046 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,563,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,489,000 after buying an additional 243,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after buying an additional 67,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.18. 806,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,978. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

