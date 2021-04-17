Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $5.57 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 323,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,719,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,525 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,100,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,805,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,729,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,864. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

