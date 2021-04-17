Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 11,104 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $51.07. 5,908,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,602,581. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58.

