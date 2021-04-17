ChainX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.81 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, ChainX has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $106.28 million and $1.81 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $13.76 or 0.00022425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00071898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.00302584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.04 or 0.00770893 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00024399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,168.96 or 0.99683502 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.57 or 0.00843450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

