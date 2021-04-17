Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $177,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 506,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,616.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 485,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400,554 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

CTHR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 193,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

