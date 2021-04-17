Chimpion (BNANA) Market Cap Reaches $152.36 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $152.36 million and $584,171.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for about $4.80 or 0.00007869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00068366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00021770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.45 or 0.00718517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00086670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00038561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00033112 BTC.

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars.

