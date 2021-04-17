Citadel (CTL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $106,851.42

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 59.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Citadel has a market capitalization of $106,851.42 and $35.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

