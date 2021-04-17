City Holding Co. Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.4% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.37.

MA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $386.17. 2,725,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,716. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The stock has a market cap of $383.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 784,272 shares of company stock worth $260,633,643 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

