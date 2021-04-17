City Holding Co. Sells 1,937 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after buying an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 22,752,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,286,496. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

