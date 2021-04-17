Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 241,420 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 608.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,420 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of MoneyGram International worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at $8,815,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth about $4,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 351,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 1,098.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 268,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 246,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

MGI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,527. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $543.05 million, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

