Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,948 shares during the period. Enphase Energy accounts for about 4.0% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Enphase Energy worth $30,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polianta Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,295,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.01. 2,302,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,652. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 20,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.22, for a total value of $3,697,518.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,796,063.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

