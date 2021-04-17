Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the period. LiqTech International makes up 1.3% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.75% of LiqTech International worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIQT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in LiqTech International by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,921 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of LiqTech International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 198,558 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

LIQT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 50,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,971. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.19 million, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

