Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.48. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

