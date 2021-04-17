Clever DeFi Price Tops $10.17 on Exchanges (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $6.47 million and $227,739.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $10.17 or 0.00016436 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Clever DeFi has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00067512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00294737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.44 or 0.00729546 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00024170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,668.10 or 0.99658150 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.79 or 0.00827078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.