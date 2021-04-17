Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading 13.9% Higher

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) traded up 13.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.37. 398,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,551,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clover Health Investments by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 687,543 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

