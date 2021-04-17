Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $28.05 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after acquiring an additional 295,642 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.87.

Shares of UNH traded up $14.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $390.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,488,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,117. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.30. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.25 and a 1-year high of $392.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

