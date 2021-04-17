Community Trust & Investment Co. Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.2% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 256,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 381,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $5.23 on Friday, hitting $214.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,217. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 235.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.73 and a 200 day moving average of $179.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $217.63.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

