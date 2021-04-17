Conceal Trading 72.5% Higher This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $32,524.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 72.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,146.52 or 1.00202538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00041195 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.63 or 0.00607358 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.67 or 0.00386205 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.45 or 0.00906962 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00138711 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,793,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,644,459 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

