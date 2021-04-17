Connectome Price Up 42.3% Over Last 7 Days (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded up 42.3% against the US dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular exchanges. Connectome has a market cap of $706,956.50 and $2.44 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00069222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.45 or 0.00728918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00086274 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00033246 BTC.

Connectome Profile

CNTM is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

