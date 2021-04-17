Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,885 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 5.53% of Consolidated Water worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 23,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWCO opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

