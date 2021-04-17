Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $325.83 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.50 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.