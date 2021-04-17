Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 2.3% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT opened at $205.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.79 and its 200-day moving average is $178.65. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $100.50 and a 1-year high of $207.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

