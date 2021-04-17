Cortex (CTXC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20.35 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Cortex has a market cap of $111.55 million and approximately $20.35 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00066211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00023047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.61 or 0.00724965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00087000 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00033447 BTC.

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

