Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on CJREF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

CJREF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

