Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FMR LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,281.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,827. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,092.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,845.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,205.00 and a one year high of $2,296.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,151.57.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

