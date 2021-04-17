Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 705,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,352,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.23.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $153.77. 344,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,460,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $466.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

