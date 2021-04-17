Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.28. 971,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,238,930. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

