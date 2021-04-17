Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 498 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $492.10. 17,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,905. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $316.36 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.99. The stock has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

