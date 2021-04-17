Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 211 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $479.13. 19,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,322. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.80 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $195.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $468.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.84.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

